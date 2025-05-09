European leaders to meet in Ukraine Saturday, says Zelensky

European leaders from the "coalition of the willing," a grouping of countries who have pledged strengthened support for Kyiv, will meet in Ukraine on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.



"In Ukraine, we are also preparing to meet with the leaders of the coalition of the willing... Tomorrow we have meetings," Zelensky told a military summit in Oslo via video link, without saying who would attend.



AFP