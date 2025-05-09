News
European leaders to meet in Ukraine Saturday, says Zelensky
World News
09-05-2025 | 09:15
European leaders from the "coalition of the willing," a grouping of countries who have pledged strengthened support for Kyiv, will meet in Ukraine on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"In Ukraine, we are also preparing to meet with the leaders of the coalition of the willing... Tomorrow we have meetings," Zelensky told a military summit in Oslo via video link, without saying who would attend.
AFP
World News
Europe
Kyiv
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
