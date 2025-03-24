Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon

The Lebanese Army announced on Monday that its units had dismantled an earthen barrier and filled in a trench that Israeli forces had erected in Wadi Qatmoun, on the outskirts of the southern town of Rmaych, on March 23, 2025.



In a statement, the Army's Directorate of Guidance said its forces also removed an Israeli barbed wire fence in Aitaroun, in the Bint Jbeil district.



The Army reaffirmed that it is closely monitoring the situation in southern Lebanon in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).