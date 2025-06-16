Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Three words were enough to sum up the emotions of Lebanese returnees as they stepped off planes—longing, anxiety, and exhaustion.



Vox pop interviews at Beirut’s airport captured raw reactions from passengers reuniting with loved ones. But the joy was far from complete. Behind each emotional embrace was the quiet worry of those still waiting for relatives who remain stranded abroad.



Hundreds of Lebanese citizens remain stranded in countries around the world.



Evacuation operations are ongoing in multiple locations, but the process remains difficult due to widespread flight rescheduling by major airlines.



One unresolved case involves Lebanese students who remain stranded in Iran.



Between official diplomatic efforts and mounting public pressure, the primary challenge remains to ensure the safety of Lebanese nationals overseas and to secure safe passage for their return.