PM Nawaf Salam reaffirms commitment to reactivating Qlayaat Airport

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated the government's commitment to reopening René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat, stating that multiple projects related to the airport will be prioritized, with several tenders to be issued.



He announced that Dar Al-Handasah would provide a preliminary master plan for the airport free of charge within three months.



During a tour of the airport, Salam emphasized that the visit was part of the government's pledge to support Akkar's development and security. He also addressed concerns over the growing presence of displaced persons in the region and underscored the importance of the airport for Akkar and northern Lebanon.



Meanwhile, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamni revealed that a study on the road network leading to the airport is already underway and affirmed that discussions with potential investors will continue.