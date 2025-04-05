Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils

Lebanon News
05-04-2025 | 12:27
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Interior Minister issues circular to promote women&#39;s participation in municipal councils
0min
Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils

Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar has issued a circular encouraging the nomination of women for membership in municipal councils across Lebanon.

The directive is part of broader efforts to boost female political participation at the local governance level.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
