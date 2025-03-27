Dutch ambassador discusses judicial reform, Beirut port blast probe with Lebanon's Justice Minister

Lebanon News
27-03-2025 | 05:59
Dutch ambassador discusses judicial reform, Beirut port blast probe with Lebanon&#39;s Justice Minister
0min
Dutch ambassador discusses judicial reform, Beirut port blast probe with Lebanon's Justice Minister

Dutch Ambassador to Lebanon Frank Mollen described his meeting with Justice Minister Adel Nassar as "very interesting and highly beneficial."

Following the talks, Mollen said that the minister reaffirmed the importance of judicial reform in Lebanon to ensure its independence, efficiency, and service to the people. "I was pleased to hear that," he added.

The two also discussed the investigation into the Beirut port explosion, with Nassar expressing hope that Judge Tarek Bitar would be able to complete the probe soon successfully. 

The minister reiterated his support for judges, emphasizing their independence, the significance of their work, and the need to earn and maintain public trust.

"I believe he is doing a great job," Mollen said.
 

Lebanon News

Dutch Ambassador

Judicial Reform

Beirut Port

Justice Minister

