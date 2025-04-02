UK says 'does not support' Israel's expansion of Gaza offensive

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-04-2025 | 08:56
High views
0min
UK says 'does not support' Israel's expansion of Gaza offensive

Britain does not support Israel's expansion of military operations in Gaza, a UK minister said on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned about the resumption of hostilities in Gaza. The UK does not support an expansion of Israel's military operations," junior foreign office minister Hamish Falconer told parliament.

AFP
