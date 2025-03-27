Israeli drone attack injures man in southern Lebanon's Houla village

Lebanon News
27-03-2025 | 06:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli drone attack injures man in southern Lebanon&#39;s Houla village
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli drone attack injures man in southern Lebanon's Houla village

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported Thursday that a citizen was injured in Houla village, southern Lebanon, after an Israeli drone dropped a bomb while flying over the area.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Drone

Attack

Houla

LBCI Next
French envoy Le Drian: Appointments essential to restore Lebanon's credibility
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:05

Zelensky says Russian conditions for Black Sea ceasefire 'unrealistic'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon's challenges with UN and SSNP, emphasizing unity and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor

LBCI
World News
09:24

Paris summit agrees 'now not the time' to lift Russia sanctions: UK's Starmer

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon's challenges with UN and SSNP, emphasizing unity and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

President Aoun to France 24: Macron is working on a conference to support Lebanon, reforms remain a key condition

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

French envoy Le Drian: Appointments essential to restore Lebanon's credibility

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Newly appointed Lebanese FM begins Paris visit with high-level diplomatic meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:38

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rules out any possibility of normalization or surrender

LBCI
World News
2025-03-24

1,133 people held since Turkey protests began on March 19: Interior Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-19

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: The situation on the eastern border is concerning, counting on Lebanese Army to take control

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:38

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rules out any possibility of normalization or surrender

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Pre-crisis levels: Lebanon's Social Security resumes higher coverage for healthcare and medication

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

Israel's response to Gaza protests: Plans for full Gaza control

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber tells LBCI he hopes central bank governor appointment won't go to vote, seeks consensus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More