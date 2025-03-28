Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated his warning about the risk of renewed military operations along Lebanon's southern border.



Salam contacted Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal to assess the situation and urged swift action to investigate the recent rocket fire. He called to identify those responsible for the reckless act, threatening Lebanon's security and stability, and to ensure their prosecution.



The prime minister emphasized the need to prevent such incidents from recurring and reaffirmed the importance of the Lebanese Army's efforts to maintain state control over weapons.



Salam also held a series of discussions with Arab and international officials, urging maximum pressure on Israel to halt its repeated attacks.



He reaffirmed Lebanon's full commitment to the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, adherence to ceasefire arrangements, and the exclusive authority of the Lebanese state in decisions of war and peace, with the army solely responsible for border security.