World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector

25-06-2025 | 03:41
World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector
World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector

The World Bank said on Wednesday it had approved $250 million in funding for Lebanon to help repair vital infrastructure and clear debris in areas affected by the war.

Reuters

