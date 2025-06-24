Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Hours before Iran launched "Operation Bashaer al-Fath" targeting the U.S. Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a series of warnings and unusual developments suggested the attack was anticipated, if not coordinated.



The first signs emerged from the U.S. Embassy in Doha, which issued an advisory urging American citizens to remain in place until further notice without providing additional details at the time.



Shortly after, Qatar's Foreign Affairs Ministry announced a temporary suspension of air traffic, citing safety concerns for residents and citizens.



American media quickly followed with escalating reports.



FOX News cited sources warning of an "imminent Iranian attack" on U.S. military installations in Qatar. Minutes later, Axios reported Iran was preparing to launch missiles on U.S. bases within moments.



The Iranian operation soon began, with 12 missiles fired at Al-Udeid Air Base, located about 30 kilometers southwest of Doha. The base is recognized as the largest U.S. air base outside American territory and serves as a critical hub for U.S. operations in the Middle East.



Qatar's Defense Ministry confirmed that all missiles were intercepted, except one that landed within the base. The area had been evacuated beforehand, with safety protocols activated to protect Qatari military personnel, allied forces, and others on site. No casualties or injuries were reported.



Adding to the intrigue, Axios reported that both Qatar and the United States received advance notice of Iran's strike. This was echoed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who publicly thanked Tehran for alerting Washington in advance.