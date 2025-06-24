News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
News Bulletin Reports
24-06-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Hours before Iran launched "Operation Bashaer al-Fath" targeting the U.S. Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a series of warnings and unusual developments suggested the attack was anticipated, if not coordinated.
The first signs emerged from the U.S. Embassy in Doha, which issued an advisory urging American citizens to remain in place until further notice without providing additional details at the time.
Shortly after, Qatar's Foreign Affairs Ministry announced a temporary suspension of air traffic, citing safety concerns for residents and citizens.
American media quickly followed with escalating reports.
FOX News cited sources warning of an "imminent Iranian attack" on U.S. military installations in Qatar. Minutes later, Axios reported Iran was preparing to launch missiles on U.S. bases within moments.
The Iranian operation soon began, with 12 missiles fired at Al-Udeid Air Base, located about 30 kilometers southwest of Doha. The base is recognized as the largest U.S. air base outside American territory and serves as a critical hub for U.S. operations in the Middle East.
Qatar's Defense Ministry confirmed that all missiles were intercepted, except one that landed within the base. The area had been evacuated beforehand, with safety protocols activated to protect Qatari military personnel, allied forces, and others on site. No casualties or injuries were reported.
Adding to the intrigue, Axios reported that both Qatar and the United States received advance notice of Iran's strike. This was echoed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who publicly thanked Tehran for alerting Washington in advance.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Doha
Qatar
Missile
Attack
Iran
Strike
US
Base
Warnings
Next
Ceasefire under fire: Israeli leaders warn of Iran threat, debate war’s end
Solidarity with Iran: Will Hezbollah join Iran-Israel-US war?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
No casualties reported in Iran missile attack on US base: US official
Middle East News
2025-06-23
No casualties reported in Iran missile attack on US base: US official
0
World News
06:18
Qatar PM says Iran attack on US base 'unacceptable'
World News
06:18
Qatar PM says Iran attack on US base 'unacceptable'
0
Middle East News
06:21
Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha
Middle East News
06:21
Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha
0
Middle East News
04:24
Qatar summons Iran ambassador after attack on US base
Middle East News
04:24
Qatar summons Iran ambassador after attack on US base
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The '12-day war': How did the US reach a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and what happens after?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The '12-day war': How did the US reach a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and what happens after?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Ceasefire under fire: Israeli leaders warn of Iran threat, debate war’s end
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Ceasefire under fire: Israeli leaders warn of Iran threat, debate war’s end
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-23
Solidarity with Iran: Will Hezbollah join Iran-Israel-US war?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-23
Solidarity with Iran: Will Hezbollah join Iran-Israel-US war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-23
Fate of Iran's enriched uranium: Did Iran move its uranium before US strike on Fordow?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-23
Fate of Iran's enriched uranium: Did Iran move its uranium before US strike on Fordow?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:44
UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:44
UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
0
World News
13:50
Trump arrives in Netherlands for NATO summit
World News
13:50
Trump arrives in Netherlands for NATO summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
07:57
Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump
Middle East News
07:57
Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump
2
Lebanon News
03:21
Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:21
Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
4
Middle East News
06:21
Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha
Middle East News
06:21
Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha
5
Lebanon News
07:44
UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:44
UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:15
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
07:15
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
7
Lebanon News
04:59
MEA chairman briefs President Aoun on measures to maintain flights amid regional escalation
Lebanon News
04:59
MEA chairman briefs President Aoun on measures to maintain flights amid regional escalation
8
Middle East News
03:37
Rockets fired from Iran target Haifa, army urges residents to take shelter
Middle East News
03:37
Rockets fired from Iran target Haifa, army urges residents to take shelter
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More