Lebanese PM engages in diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli escalation

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is actively working to de-escalate Israeli military actions in South Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs through diplomatic channels.



Salam has been in contact with President Joseph Aoun, who is currently in Paris and has also spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron.



Additionally, he reached out to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and engaged with regional and international officials, including U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus.