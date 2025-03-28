Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris

Lebanon News
28-03-2025 | 15:59
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
0min
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and his accompanying delegation have returned from Paris to Beirut after discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron. 

The visit focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional developments, including the escalating tensions in South Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

President

Joseph Aoun

Beirut

Macron

Paris

