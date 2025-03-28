News
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
28-03-2025 | 15:59
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and his accompanying delegation have returned from Paris to Beirut after discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The visit focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional developments, including the escalating tensions in South Lebanon.
