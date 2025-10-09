Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in a phone call that he "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize" for bringing about a deal to end the war in Gaza.



He invited Trump to "participate in the celebration to be held in Egypt to mark the conclusion of the agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip", the first phase of which has been signed during talks in Egypt.



The statement from Sisi's office said the president "stressed the need to move forward toward implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip in all its stages."





AFP