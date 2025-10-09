News
Miss Lebanon
Egypt's Sisi tells Trump in phone call he 'deserves Nobel Peace Prize'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 12:12
Egypt's Sisi tells Trump in phone call he 'deserves Nobel Peace Prize'
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in a phone call that he "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize" for bringing about a deal to end the war in Gaza.
He invited Trump to "participate in the celebration to be held in Egypt to mark the conclusion of the agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip", the first phase of which has been signed during talks in Egypt.
The statement from Sisi's office said the president "stressed the need to move forward toward implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip in all its stages."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Sisi
US
Trump
Nobel Peace Prize
Next
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
Previous
