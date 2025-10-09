Egypt's Sisi tells Trump in phone call he 'deserves Nobel Peace Prize'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 12:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt&#39;s Sisi tells Trump in phone call he &#39;deserves Nobel Peace Prize&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt's Sisi tells Trump in phone call he 'deserves Nobel Peace Prize'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in a phone call that he "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize" for bringing about a deal to end the war in Gaza.

He invited Trump to "participate in the celebration to be held in Egypt to mark the conclusion of the agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip", the first phase of which has been signed during talks in Egypt.

The statement from Sisi's office said the president "stressed the need to move forward toward implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip in all its stages."


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Sisi

US

Trump

Nobel Peace Prize

LBCI Next
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

Israel's Netanyahu says Trump should get Nobel Peace Prize

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-23

Macron says Trump could only win Nobel prize 'if you stop' Gaza conflict

LBCI
World News
2025-10-06

Brazil's Lula asks Trump to remove tariffs in 'friendly' phone call

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58

Egypt urges Israel to 'deescalate or cease fire' until Gaza deal is signed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21

Trump says 'there will be disarming' in next phase of Gaza deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Breakthrough deal: Israel and Hamas agree to Trump’s peace plan phase one

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-01

Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

LBCI
World News
15:42

Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More