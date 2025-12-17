Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association denies reports of name change

Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association said it continues to operate under its current name as usual across all its branches in Lebanon, denying reports circulating in some media outlets and on social media claiming the association had changed its name.



In a statement, the Hezbollah-affiliated association said it remains committed to its core activities, including managing interest-free lending within the community and linking charitable contributors with borrowers to meet a range of social needs.



The association also clarified that cash and installment-based gold buying and selling operations are carried out through licensed commercial companies operating in accordance with applicable laws and conducted via authorized representatives.