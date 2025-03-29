Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam heads to Saudi Arabia for Eid prayers with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Lebanon News
29-03-2025 | 15:51
High views
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam heads to Saudi Arabia for Eid prayers with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam heads to Saudi Arabia for Eid prayers with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is set to travel to Saudi Arabia tonight to perform Eid prayers alongside Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Mecca.  

