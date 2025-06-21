22 arrested for links to Israeli spy services since start of conflict: Iranian media

21-06-2025 | 00:43
22 arrested for links to Israeli spy services since start of conflict: Iranian media
22 arrested for links to Israeli spy services since start of conflict: Iranian media

Police in Iran's Qom province said Saturday that 22 people "linked to Israeli spy services" had been arrested since June 13, Fars news agency reported.

"22 people were identified and arrested on charges of being linked to the Zionist regime's spy services, disturbing public opinion, and supporting the criminal regime," the agency stated, citing the head of police intelligence in Iran's Qom province.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Arrest

Spy

Israel

Conflict

