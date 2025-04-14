MP Ali Fayyad: Lebanon facing external pressures to reshape its identity, Hezbollah ready to support reforms

MP Ali Fayyad of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc said Lebanon is facing more than just pressure over the group’s weapons—he described it as an external attempt to reshape the country politically, culturally, and socially.



He claimed that the United States and other foreign actors are interfering in nearly every aspect of Lebanese affairs, from political decisions and port security to the direction of financial and economic reforms and even efforts to push normalization with Israel.



Fayyad argued that while the goals of the international community and some local actors—such as sovereignty, state-building, reform, and recovery—may sound appealing, the imposed path will not lead to any of those outcomes.



He said Hezbollah is ready to support reforms, protect depositors’ savings, and help rebuild public institutions, emphasizing that the group has no vested interests in the financial or banking sectors and nothing to lose from genuine reform.







