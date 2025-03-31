Offices burgled in Kfarjoz, suspects leave ISIS markings: NNA

The National News Agency reported that two Syrian brothers, one identified as H.K., who work as caretakers at Nassar Center in Kfarjoz, Nabatieh, took advantage of the Eid al-Fitr holiday closure to break into several offices and clinics, stealing their signs by forcing entry and breaking through walls.



After completing the thefts, they wrote "Islamic State: ISIS" at the center's entrance before fleeing.



Security forces have launched an investigation into the incident.