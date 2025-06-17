News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Fares Al Ahlam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US State Department establishes Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war
World News
17-06-2025 | 14:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US State Department establishes Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war
The U.S. State Department has established a Middle East task force to help coordinate support for U.S. citizens, diplomatic missions and personnel amid the conflict between Israel and Iran, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Tuesday.
Bruce, speaking to reporters at a regular news briefing, said the task force was intended to help ensure the State Department and American citizens get the information they may need.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
State Department
Middle East
Task
Force
Israel
Iran
War
Next
G7 leaders, including Trump, urge 'de-escalation' on Iran
Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:30
US moving fighter jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran war rages: Reuters
Middle East News
12:30
US moving fighter jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran war rages: Reuters
0
World News
2025-06-16
US aircraft carrier heads west from South China Sea amid Middle East tensions
World News
2025-06-16
US aircraft carrier heads west from South China Sea amid Middle East tensions
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-01
US State Department says Israel defended itself from Lebanon attacks as hostilities resumed: Reuters
Lebanon News
2025-04-01
US State Department says Israel defended itself from Lebanon attacks as hostilities resumed: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-12
Iran escalates after IAEA rebuke; US pulls staff amid rising tensions — are war drums beating?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-12
Iran escalates after IAEA rebuke; US pulls staff amid rising tensions — are war drums beating?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:14
Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT
World News
15:14
Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT
0
World News
14:50
Macron: Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps
World News
14:50
Macron: Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps
0
World News
13:18
Trump says 'we are not going to kill' Iran's Supreme Leader, 'at least not for now'
World News
13:18
Trump says 'we are not going to kill' Iran's Supreme Leader, 'at least not for now'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran says still undecided on joining US in nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran says still undecided on joining US in nuclear talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?
0
World News
15:14
Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT
World News
15:14
Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-16
Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments
Lebanon News
2025-06-16
Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:43
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
Lebanon News
06:43
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
2
Lebanon News
05:12
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
Lebanon News
05:12
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
3
Middle East News
04:18
Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says
Middle East News
04:18
Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says
4
Lebanon Economy
02:40
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:40
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:24
MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
Lebanon News
06:24
MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
6
Middle East News
05:35
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv
Middle East News
05:35
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv
7
Lebanon News
07:34
MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19
Lebanon News
07:34
MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19
8
Lebanon News
08:14
MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20
Lebanon News
08:14
MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More