US State Department establishes Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war

World News
17-06-2025 | 14:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US State Department establishes Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US State Department establishes Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war

The U.S. State Department has established a Middle East task force to help coordinate support for U.S. citizens, diplomatic missions and personnel amid the conflict between Israel and Iran, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Tuesday.

Bruce, speaking to reporters at a regular news briefing, said the task force was intended to help ensure the State Department and American citizens get the information they may need.


Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

US

State Department

Middle East

Task

Force

Israel

Iran

War

LBCI Next
G7 leaders, including Trump, urge 'de-escalation' on Iran
Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:30

US moving fighter jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran war rages: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2025-06-16

US aircraft carrier heads west from South China Sea amid Middle East tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

US State Department says Israel defended itself from Lebanon attacks as hostilities resumed: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-12

Iran escalates after IAEA rebuke; US pulls staff amid rising tensions — are war drums beating?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:14

Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT

LBCI
World News
14:50

Macron: Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps

LBCI
World News
13:18

Trump says 'we are not going to kill' Iran's Supreme Leader, 'at least not for now'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Iran says still undecided on joining US in nuclear talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?

LBCI
World News
15:14

Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-16

Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports

LBCI
Middle East News
04:18

Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:40

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More