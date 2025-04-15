News
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-04-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
The armed wing of Hamas said on Tuesday it had lost contact with a group of militants holding Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander in the Gaza Strip.
Abu Ubaida, the armed wing's spokesperson, said on the Telegram that it lost contact after the Israeli army attacked the place where the militants were holding Alexander, who is a New Jersey native and a 21-year-old soldier in the Israeli army.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Contact
Group
Israeli
US
Hostage
