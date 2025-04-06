News
Israeli drone strike targets land excavator between Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh; several wounded
Lebanon News
06-04-2025 | 05:25
Israeli drone strike targets land excavator between Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh; several wounded
An Israeli drone on Sunday targeted a land excavator being used for agricultural restoration between the villages of Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh in the Tyre district of South Lebanon, wounding several people.
An initial report from the Health Ministry confirmed that the strike killed a civilian in Zibqin.
Lebanon News
Israel
Drone
Strike
South Lebanon
Zibqin
Chaaitiyeh
