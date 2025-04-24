Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border

Lebanon News
24-04-2025 | 03:30
Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border
0min
Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border

The Israeli army has opened an internal investigation following the disappearance of combat equipment from a military post near the Lebanese border, according to a report by Yedioth Ahronoth on Thursday.

