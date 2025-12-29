Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo

News Bulletin Reports
29-12-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Regional diplomatic activity surrounding Lebanon has intensified in recent weeks, mainly driven by discussions over the future of Hezbollah's weapons and, linked to that issue, international support for Lebanon's struggling economy.

In this context, talks were held in Doha between Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan and Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, with the Lebanese file topping the agenda.

The meeting followed highly confidential discussions in Doha days earlier between a Hezbollah delegation and Qatari officials. 

According to information obtained by LBCI, the communication channel is being handled through the group's top leadership. 

However, sources cautioned that it is too early to speak of concrete outcomes, noting that the process is lengthy and complex.

On a parallel track, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls with his Qatari and Saudi counterparts, during which the situation in Lebanon was also discussed, reflecting Tehran's continued engagement in the evolving regional dialogue.

Meanwhile, Egypt has continued its efforts to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon, moving beyond political mediation to economic initiatives. 

Lebanon and Egypt have signed a memorandum of understanding to supply Lebanon with Egyptian natural gas to help meet its electricity generation needs. The path to such an agreement had previously been fraught with obstacles before recent regional shifts.

Details regarding the implementation timeline and the method for delivering Egyptian gas are expected to be discussed in future meetings of a joint committee to be formed for that purpose.

Beyond the gas agreement itself, some observers believe the step brings Lebanon closer to joining the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, a regional grouping that includes Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, Italy, and France.

Overall, Lebanon's file remains under active consideration across multiple regional channels, with tangible results still dependent on developments in the coming phase.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Regional

Attention

Doha

Cairo

Gas

LBCI Next
From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon
Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27

Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06

Lebanon turns to diplomacy as Israel threats loom — can talks hold?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04

Hamas, Israel to hold indirect Gaza hostage talks in Cairo

LBCI
World News
2025-10-17

China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28

Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28

Eyes on Florida, full agenda: Trump, Netanyahu to weigh Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-20

Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-03

Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah’s role has crippled Lebanon, elections key to change

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

President Aoun: Signing MoU with Egypt to meet Lebanon’s natural gas needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanese FM holds meetings on Palestinian ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More