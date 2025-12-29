Trump pushes for swift Gaza deal, warns Iran over nuclear activity

29-12-2025 | 14:13
LBCI
Trump pushes for swift Gaza deal, warns Iran over nuclear activity
2min
Trump pushes for swift Gaza deal, warns Iran over nuclear activity

U.S. President Donald Trump said he hopes to move "very quickly" to the second phase of the Gaza plan, expressing optimism that reconstruction of the enclave will begin soon.

Speaking after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said efforts to rebuild Gaza would start in the near future and stressed his commitment to securing the return of the remains of the last hostage.

"I will do everything in my power to get back the remains of the final hostage," Trump said.

He also issued a renewed warning to Iran, saying he had received information that Tehran was attempting to rebuild its nuclear facilities. "I hear that Iran is trying to build its nuclear sites again, and if they are doing that, we will strike them again," he said.

Trump added that he would support a rapid attack on Iran should it continue developing its nuclear capabilities.

On regional diplomacy, the U.S. president said he hoped Netanyahu could reach an understanding with Syria, without providing further details. He also claimed that three issues were resolved within minutes during his meeting with the Israeli leader.

World News

Trump

US

Gaza

Deal

Iran

Nuclear

Activity

Israel defends Somaliland move at UN amid concerns over Gaza motives
Moscow claims Kyiv fired drones at Putin residence, threatening negotiations
