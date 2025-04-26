Suspicious object found near Riyaq identified as war remnant: State media

Lebanon News
26-04-2025 | 09:24
High views
Suspicious object found near Riyaq identified as war remnant: State media
Suspicious object found near Riyaq identified as war remnant: State media

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that a suspicious object was discovered in the Riyaq area near the airport. It was later identified as a rocket left behind from the recent war.

Authorities are currently working to safely detonate the rocket.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Riyaq

War

