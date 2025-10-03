On Friday, October 3, 2025, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped by LBP 9,000, and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 10,000, while that of diesel fell by LBP 2,000, and gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,481,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,520,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,379,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,096,000