Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop

Lebanon Economy
03-10-2025 | 03:15
High views
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop

On Friday, October 3, 2025, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped by LBP 9,000, and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 10,000, while that of diesel fell by LBP 2,000, and gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,481,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,520,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,379,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,096,000

