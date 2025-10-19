French government lists eight pieces of jewelry stolen from Louvre

19-10-2025 | 12:52
French government lists eight pieces of jewelry stolen from Louvre
French government lists eight pieces of jewelry stolen from Louvre

France's culture ministry said eight items of jewelry were stolen from the Louvre in Sunday's raid, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon gave his wife Empress Marie Louise.

"Two high-security display cases were targeted, and eight objects of invaluable cultural heritage were stolen," said the ministry statement.

A ninth object -- the diamond- and emerald encrusted crown of the Empress Eugenie -- was recovered nearby, where it was dropped by the thieves as they fled, the statement added.


AFP
 

