Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector

30-04-2025 | 08:13
Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector
Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector

Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi met with Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss preparations for Saddi’s upcoming visit to Doha on Sunday. 

The talks focused on setting the agenda for the visit, which aims to explore avenues of cooperation between Lebanon and Qatar in the electricity sector.

