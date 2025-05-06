13 municipal councils elected unopposed in Miniyeh–Danniyeh district, northern Lebanon

Thirteen municipalities in northern Lebanon's Miniyeh–Danniyeh district were declared winners by acclamation, ahead of the upcoming municipal elections on Sunday.



The unopposed victories came after no competing candidate lists were submitted in these towns, making the results official without the need for voting.



The municipalities where councils were elected by default are: Harf El Siyad, al-Hazmiyah, Behouaita, Afqa and Bishnata, Deir Nbouh, Mrah El Sreij, al-Rawda, Qarsita, Bqaa Safrin, Aaimar, Beit El Faqs, Zghartighrine, Kahf El Malloul, and Borj El Yahoudiyeh.



In total, the Miniyeh–Danniyeh district includes 36 municipalities.