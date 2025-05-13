News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Minieh-Danniyeh district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
13-05-2025 | 12:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Minieh-Danniyeh district 2025 municipal election results released
The Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Ministry published on Tuesday the official results of the 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections of the Minieh-Danniyeh district.
Check the full results
here
.
Lebanon News
Minieh
Danniyeh
District
Municipal
Election
Results
Next
Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:44
Syria FM says US lifting of sanctions 'pivotal turning point'
Middle East News
13:44
Syria FM says US lifting of sanctions 'pivotal turning point'
0
Lebanon News
13:38
Trump says US wants to help Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:38
Trump says US wants to help Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:38
Trump says US wants to help Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:38
Trump says US wants to help Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
0
Lebanon News
10:16
Akkar district 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results released
Lebanon News
10:16
Akkar district 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results released
0
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Israeli strikes hit Arnoun in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Israeli strikes hit Arnoun in Nabatieh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31
US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31
US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre
0
World News
2025-04-13
US trade secretary says semiconductor tariffs coming in 'month or two'
World News
2025-04-13
US trade secretary says semiconductor tariffs coming in 'month or two'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
Lebanon News
14:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
2
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
3
Lebanon News
05:49
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
05:49
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
4
Lebanon News
07:44
Israeli drone targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Houla
Lebanon News
07:44
Israeli drone targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Houla
5
Lebanon News
03:52
Bekaa electoral rundown: A look at uncontested wins ahead of municipal elections
Lebanon News
03:52
Bekaa electoral rundown: A look at uncontested wins ahead of municipal elections
6
Middle East News
03:34
Saudi Crown Prince welcomes US President Trump in Riyadh—Video
Middle East News
03:34
Saudi Crown Prince welcomes US President Trump in Riyadh—Video
7
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport
8
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More