Minieh-Danniyeh district 2025 municipal election results released

Lebanon News
13-05-2025 | 12:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Minieh-Danniyeh district 2025 municipal election results released
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Minieh-Danniyeh district 2025 municipal election results released

The Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Ministry published on Tuesday the official results of the 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections of the Minieh-Danniyeh district. 

Check the full results here.
 

Lebanon News

Minieh

Danniyeh

District

Municipal

Election

Results

LBCI Next
Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Syria FM says US lifting of sanctions 'pivotal turning point'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Trump says US wants to help Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Trump says US wants to help Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Akkar district 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results released

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-20

Israeli strikes hit Arnoun in Nabatieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31

US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre

LBCI
World News
2025-04-13

US trade secretary says semiconductor tariffs coming in 'month or two'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More