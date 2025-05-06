Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 4,000, diesel remained unchanged, and gas dropped by LBP 41,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,352,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,392,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,217,000



- Gas canister: LBP 938,000