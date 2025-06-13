Iran summons envoy representing US in Tehran

Iran's foreign ministry summoned on Friday the ambassador of Switzerland, which represents U.S. interests in Tehran, state media said, following a wave of deadly strikes by Washington's ally Israel.



"During the meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran conveyed its deep outrage and strong protest over this act of aggression by Israel and the support extended to it by the United States," said the official news agency IRNA.



AFP



