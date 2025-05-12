Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics

News Bulletin Reports
12-05-2025
High views
3min
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Beirut, Lebanon's smallest electoral district by geography, holds substantial political weight, with 515,000 eligible voters. 

Of these, 66% are Muslim, 33% Christian, and roughly one percent belongs to the Jewish community. The city's municipal council consists of 24 members.

Although the municipal electoral law does not mandate sectarian representation, tradition has long dictated an even split between Muslim and Christian council members. This custom was historically safeguarded by the Future Movement, led by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, whose campaign slogan "Zay ma hiye"—Keep it as it is—reinforced the commitment to parity.
 
However, with the Future Movement stepping back from involvement in this year's municipal race, ensuring sectarian balance has become a greater challenge. While various Christian and Muslim political actors publicly affirm their commitment to preserving parity, tensions persist. 

Some Muslim figures in the capital are tying their support for this balance to a reduction in the authority of Beirut's Orthodox Christian governor, particularly in municipal decision-making. They call for more autonomy for the council to implement its resolutions without gubernatorial interference.

As Beirut's election landscape takes shape, it appears likely that one major electoral list will bring together a coalition of Christian and Muslim parties to preserve parity. 

A second list, backed by Change MPs, will campaign under the banner "Beirut Madinati Coalition 2025." A third, independent list is being formed by Rola Al-Ajouz, a former municipal council member.

In addition to the council elections, the role of Beirut's 107 mukhtars—neighborhood notables elected across the city's 12 districts—remains critical. 

While some are running independently, others are forming regional alliances to increase their chances and often seek political backing. These mukhtars play a key role as electoral mobilizers in the capital.

While the Future Movement is not fielding its own candidates for the municipal council, it has reportedly collaborated with the Al-Ahbash group on mukhtar lists. 

Meanwhile, the Amal Movement and Hezbollah have agreed on their mukhtar candidates in Shiite-majority areas. Competition is unfolding among various coalitions and independents in districts with Christian majorities.

