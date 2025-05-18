President Aoun follows municipal elections from Rome, urges voter participation in Beirut and Bekaa

President Joseph Aoun followed the progress of the third phase of Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections from Rome on Sunday, expressing hope for strong voter turnout in Beirut and the Bekaa.



“I hope the people of Bekaa and Beirut head to the polls to choose their representatives with conviction, freedom, and a sense of responsibility,” Aoun said.