US envoy meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, stresses commitment to stability

Lebanon News
22-07-2025 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US envoy meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, stresses commitment to stability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US envoy meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, stresses commitment to stability

U.S. Special Envoy to Lebanon and Syria, Ambassador Tom Barrack, met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh. 

The meeting was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and Berri's media advisor Ali Hamdan.

The talks, which lasted over an hour and 15 minutes, focused on political and security developments in Lebanon and the broader region, amid heightened tensions and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Following the meeting, Barrack offered a brief statement to the press, describing the discussions as "great" and emphasizing the need to remain hopeful. 

"We are working steadily toward achieving stability," he said.

Lebanon News

US

Envoy

Tom Barrack

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

Beirut

Stability

LBCI Next
Lebanese PM discusses banking reforms and Beirut Museum project with French official
Parliamentary Committee meets UN Coordinator to discuss UNIFIL, border tensions, and aid conditions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-22

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-18

Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-18

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-14

Speaker Berri meets Kuwait’s Interior Minister and several Ambassadors in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Lebanese PM discusses banking reforms and Beirut Museum project with French official

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Parliamentary Committee meets UN Coordinator to discuss UNIFIL, border tensions, and aid conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

LBCI sources: Positive atmosphere follows Berri-Barrack meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

President Aoun: Critical phase requires unity to protect Lebanon’s sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Tom Barrack’s mission in limbo: US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-15

War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Tom Barrack’s mission in limbo: US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Walid Jumblatt meets Tom Barrack and US Ambassador to discuss regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Tom Barrack: The United States will never abandon Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Speaker Berri convenes joint parliamentary meeting to address lifting immunity from MP Bouchikian and launch telecom probe

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More