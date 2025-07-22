US envoy meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, stresses commitment to stability

U.S. Special Envoy to Lebanon and Syria, Ambassador Tom Barrack, met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh.



The meeting was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and Berri's media advisor Ali Hamdan.



The talks, which lasted over an hour and 15 minutes, focused on political and security developments in Lebanon and the broader region, amid heightened tensions and ongoing diplomatic efforts.



Following the meeting, Barrack offered a brief statement to the press, describing the discussions as "great" and emphasizing the need to remain hopeful.



"We are working steadily toward achieving stability," he said.