Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace

19-05-2025 | 05:33
Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt&#39;s Presidential Palace
0min
Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday at the Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo. 

The meeting marks a key moment in President Aoun's official visit to Egypt to reinforce bilateral relations and discuss regional developments.

