EU agrees to push back green business rules to 2029: Official

EU lawmakers and countries agreed Tuesday to delay by another year to 2029 new environmental and human rights rules, as part of a deal to weaken regulations seen as too burdensome for businesses.



Negotiators from the European Council representing member states and the European Parliament reached an overnight deal to "simplify" the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), including postponing the deadline for companies to comply to July 2029, the council said.



AFP