Hezbollah MP slams new fuel pricing policy, says government burdening citizens instead of easing crisis
Lebanon News
02-06-2025 | 05:59
Hezbollah MP slams new fuel pricing policy, says government burdening citizens instead of easing crisis
Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah criticized the Lebanese government Monday for what he described as a new “tax” on citizens, accusing it of increasing the cost of living instead of addressing urgent socioeconomic issues.
He pointed to unmet promises of 24/7 electricity and lower household expenses, saying instead that people now face weekly fuel price adjustments and soaring costs across essential goods—particularly in electricity.
He denounced the price hikes, stressing that “solving the state's financial crisis should not come at the expense of its citizens.”
