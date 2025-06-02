PM Salam: No deviation from ministerial policy statement, doors open to Hezbollah

02-06-2025 | 06:34
PM Salam: No deviation from ministerial policy statement, doors open to Hezbollah
0min
PM Salam: No deviation from ministerial policy statement, doors open to Hezbollah

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Monday reaffirmed his full commitment to the ministerial policy statement, saying he has not deviated “by a single word” from what was agreed upon.

Speaking from Ain al-Tineh after a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Salam said they discussed the reconstruction file and reiterated his government's commitment to moving it forward.

Addressing his relationship with Hezbollah, Salam said: “I’ve left plenty of space for cordiality with Mohammad Raad and the group. The doors of my home and the Grand Serail are open,” signaling a willingness for dialogue and engagement.

Salam also underscored his adherence to the Arab Peace Initiative, which calls for a two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as the capital, and a guarantee of the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

