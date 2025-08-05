Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy

05-08-2025 | 13:19

2min


Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israel’s military establishment has entered a new standoff with the political leadership following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to pursue the occupation of Gaza.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir canceled a planned visit to Washington and, according to leaked internal discussions, stated that he would not issue orders for the army to occupy Gaza. He reportedly added that if forced to implement the decision, he would resign.

In response, Netanyahu convened a limited security meeting at his office with ministers Israel Katz and Ron Dermer, Chief of Staff Zamir, and Operations Directorate head Itzik Cohen, aiming to finalize the nature of military operations in Gaza — whether to launch a full occupation or adopt Zamir’s alternative: encirclement combined with targeted strikes.

Ministers Katz and Itamar Ben-Gvir escalated tensions ahead of the meeting, pressuring the army chief. Katz insisted that the chief of staff is obligated to carry out decisions made by the political leadership, while Ben-Gvir publicly demanded that Zamir implement the Gaza occupation plan.

Zamir, instead, recommended focused operations in central Gaza refugee camps, along with the establishment of a security cordon aimed at wearing down Hamas and prioritizing the safety of hostages. He argued that the failure to eliminate Hamas after 22 months of war would not be resolved through the occupation of Gaza.

Amid these diverging positions, expectations are growing for a possible compromise between the political and military leadership. 

Some political and security officials believe Netanyahu floated the “Gaza occupation” proposal as a tactical move — both to pressure Hamas into advancing toward a deal on his terms and to appease members of his coalition who view occupation as the only path to defeating Hamas.

