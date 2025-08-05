News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
05-08-2025 | 13:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel’s military establishment has entered a new standoff with the political leadership following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to pursue the occupation of Gaza.
Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir canceled a planned visit to Washington and, according to leaked internal discussions, stated that he would not issue orders for the army to occupy Gaza. He reportedly added that if forced to implement the decision, he would resign.
In response, Netanyahu convened a limited security meeting at his office with ministers Israel Katz and Ron Dermer, Chief of Staff Zamir, and Operations Directorate head Itzik Cohen, aiming to finalize the nature of military operations in Gaza — whether to launch a full occupation or adopt Zamir’s alternative: encirclement combined with targeted strikes.
Ministers Katz and Itamar Ben-Gvir escalated tensions ahead of the meeting, pressuring the army chief. Katz insisted that the chief of staff is obligated to carry out decisions made by the political leadership, while Ben-Gvir publicly demanded that Zamir implement the Gaza occupation plan.
Zamir, instead, recommended focused operations in central Gaza refugee camps, along with the establishment of a security cordon aimed at wearing down Hamas and prioritizing the safety of hostages. He argued that the failure to eliminate Hamas after 22 months of war would not be resolved through the occupation of Gaza.
Amid these diverging positions, expectations are growing for a possible compromise between the political and military leadership.
Some political and security officials believe Netanyahu floated the “Gaza occupation” proposal as a tactical move — both to pressure Hamas into advancing toward a deal on his terms and to appease members of his coalition who view occupation as the only path to defeating Hamas.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
War
Hamas
Benjamin Netanyahu
Eyal Zamir
Next
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-27
EU chief slams Israel's 'abhorrent' strikes on Gaza civilian sites
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-27
EU chief slams Israel's 'abhorrent' strikes on Gaza civilian sites
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20
Qatar says Israel's attack on Gaza 'undermining any chance at peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20
Qatar says Israel's attack on Gaza 'undermining any chance at peace'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-23
Israel's military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-23
Israel's military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-04
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-04
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-04
Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-04
Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-03
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-03
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
3
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
4
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
5
Lebanon News
14:17
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
Lebanon News
14:17
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
6
Lebanon News
09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
Lebanon News
09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
7
Lebanon News
06:04
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
Lebanon News
06:04
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More