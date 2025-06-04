Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground

04-06-2025 | 08:25
Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground
Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground

MP Mohammad Raad stated that Hezbollah and the bloc initiated a meeting between Loyalty to the Resistance and President Joseph Aoun to commemorate the anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day.

He noted that the two sides exchanged general views on the country’s pressing priorities and challenges—chief among them safeguarding national sovereignty, ending the Israeli occupation, halting ongoing violations backed by some countries involved in the ceasefire agreement, rebuilding areas destroyed by Israeli attacks, ensuring stability, and revitalizing state institutions through upcoming elections.

Raad stressed that there is broad common ground between them, which can be built upon. 

“We don’t feel bound by specific timelines, locations, tools, or methods to make use of this common ground, as long as things in Lebanon are progressing under the president’s careful stewardship and his commitment to achieving these priorities,” he said.

He added that there are no closed doors when it comes to dialogue with the president at any level.

