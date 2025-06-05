Lebanon elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 2026–2028 term

Lebanon has secured a seat on the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the 2026–2028 term, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants announced.The election follows Lebanon’s recent selection as one of the Vice Presidents of the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly, chaired by Germany’s Annalena Baerbock.In a statement, the ministry credited the win to diplomatic efforts led by Lebanon’s Permanent Mission to the U.N. in New York. It emphasized that this achievement strengthens Lebanon’s role within the U.N. and highlights its commitment to multilateral engagement.The ministry added that the victory reflects international confidence in Lebanon and its standing as a founding and active member of the United Nations.