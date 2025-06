President Joseph Aoun has awarded Lebanese actor, writer, and director Georges Khabbaz the Lebanese Silver Order of Merit in recognition of his distinguished artistic contributions and creative works that reflect Lebanon's social reality with intellectual and historical depth.



The official account of the Lebanese Presidency shared photos of the ceremony, showing President Aoun presenting the medal to Khabbaz.



The accompanying caption read: "President Aoun awarded artist Georges Khabbaz the Lebanese Silver Order of Merit in appreciation of his outstanding artistic contributions and creative works that embodied Lebanon's social reality in its intellectual and historical dimensions."