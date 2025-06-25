President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said renewing the U.N. peacekeeping mission’s mandate in southern Lebanon remains a cornerstone of stability along the border, urging support from U.N. Security Council member states to ensure the extension is passed on time.



During a meeting with the U.K. Defense Ministry’s Middle East adviser, Aoun said Israel’s continued occupation of the five hills and surrounding areas was obstructing the full deployment of the Lebanese army to the southern border.



“Wherever the army has deployed south of the Litani River, the state’s decision on the exclusivity of arms has been enforced, and all armed manifestations have been removed,” he added.