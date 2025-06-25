President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment

Lebanon News
25-06-2025 | 08:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said renewing the U.N. peacekeeping mission’s mandate in southern Lebanon remains a cornerstone of stability along the border, urging support from U.N. Security Council member states to ensure the extension is passed on time.

During a meeting with the U.K. Defense Ministry’s Middle East adviser, Aoun said Israel’s continued occupation of the five hills and surrounding areas was obstructing the full deployment of the Lebanese army to the southern border.

“Wherever the army has deployed south of the Litani River, the state’s decision on the exclusivity of arms has been enforced, and all armed manifestations have been removed,” he added.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Israel

Lebanese Army

Joseph Aoun

U.K.

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
FM Rajji discusses upcoming development conference and UNIFIL role with Spanish Ambassador
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-28

President Aoun to French Senate delegation: Israeli withdrawal from border essential for full army deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-29

MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-18

President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL presence in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

Lebanon's Defense Minister stresses importance of UNIFIL mandate renewal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

FM Rajji discusses upcoming development conference and UNIFIL role with Spanish Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli drone targets young man in Mansouri transferred to hospital for treatment

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Middle East Airlines resumes full flight schedule to Iraq

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

PM Salam welcomes World Bank's $250 million emergency assistance package

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli drone targets young man in Mansouri transferred to hospital for treatment

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Israeli army claims revealing Iranian financial network supporting Hezbollah, killing Lebanese money changer

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector

LBCI
Middle East News
11:46

Explosion heard in Damascus linked to war remnants: SANA

LBCI
Middle East News
14:20

Nour News: Iranian airspace to reopen tonight after 12-day closure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

The '12-day war': How did the US reach a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and what happens after?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More