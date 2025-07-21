News
Lebanese defense minister heads to Turkey for talks amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
21-07-2025 | 02:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese defense minister heads to Turkey for talks amid regional tensions
Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa departed Lebanon on Monday, leading a military delegation to Turkey in response to an official invitation from his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler.
The visit comes at a critical time amid rapidly evolving security dynamics in the region, marking a key step in the Ministry of Defense’s efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with friendly nations.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Defense
Minister
Michel Menassa
Military
Turkey
Next
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah's disarmament is an internal issue, rules out Lebanon sanctions
Lebanon’s President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack
Previous
