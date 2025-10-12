Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee

12-10-2025 | 05:03
Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee
Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee

A Hamas source close to the group's negotiating team told AFP on Sunday that it will not participate in post-war Gaza governance, days after an Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect.

"For Hamas, the governance of the Gaza Strip is a closed issue. Hamas will not participate at all in the transitional phase, which means it has relinquished control of the Strip, but it remains a fundamental part of the Palestinian fabric," the source told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

