Israel's military pressure led to 'victory' over Hamas: Army chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-10-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's military pressure led to 'victory' over Hamas: Army chief
Israel's army chief, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, said Sunday that the country defeated Hamas through the military pressure exerted over the past two years, combined with diplomatic efforts.
"The military pressure we applied over the past two years, together with complementary diplomatic measures, constitutes a victory over Hamas," Zamir said in a televised statement.
"We will continue to act in order to shape a security reality that ensures the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians.... Through our operations, we are reshaping the Middle East and our security strategy for the years ahead," he added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Eyal Zamir
Hamas
Next
Jordan king to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt: State TV
US envoys Witkoff, Kushner visited Gaza Strip: Israeli army
Previous
