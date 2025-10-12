Israel's military pressure led to 'victory' over Hamas: Army chief

12-10-2025 | 12:50
Israel's military pressure led to 'victory' over Hamas: Army chief
Israel's military pressure led to 'victory' over Hamas: Army chief

Israel's army chief, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, said Sunday that the country defeated Hamas through the military pressure exerted over the past two years, combined with diplomatic efforts.

"The military pressure we applied over the past two years, together with complementary diplomatic measures, constitutes a victory over Hamas," Zamir said in a televised statement.

"We will continue to act in order to shape a security reality that ensures the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians.... Through our operations, we are reshaping the Middle East and our security strategy for the years ahead," he added.

AFP
 
