Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh
Lebanon News
12-10-2025 | 08:29
Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he contacted Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji on Sunday, urging him to file an urgent complaint with the United Nations Security Council over the recent Israeli attack that targeted civilian and commercial facilities in Msayleh.
Salam described the strike as a “blatant violation” of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Youssef Rajji
United Nations
Security Council
Msayleh
