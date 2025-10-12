News
Qatari officials killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, embassy says
Middle East News
12-10-2025 | 00:04
Qatari officials killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, embassy says
Three employees of Qatar's Amiri Diwan, its top government body, were killed in a car crash near Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Qatar's embassy in Egypt said in a post on X on Sunday.
The embassy said two others were wounded and were receiving necessary medical treatment at the city's hospital.
It said the injured and the bodies of the deceased would be repatriated later on Sunday to Doha.
Reuters
